1 in custody after fraud report leads to call for officer assistance in Dayton

Feb. 3—One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a fraud report at a credit union led to a call for officer assistance in Dayton.

The fraud report was issued around 9:42 a.m. at DayMet Credit Union at 4988 Wagner Ford Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A suspect ran away and was chased by an officer, according to initial reports. The officer managed to catch the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

Dayton police did not identify the suspect. However, Darryl Mitchell Lineberry, 56, was arrested by Dayton police at the credit union and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of felonious assault, identity fraud, possession of drugs and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge, jail records show.

During the incident, a signal 99, or call for officer assistance, was issued, resulting multiple officers responding to Wagner Ford Road.

It's not clear what prompted the call for officer assistance, but no injuries were reported, a dispatcher said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.