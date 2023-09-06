Son accused of killing father in Indian Trail home, deputies say

A homicide is under investigation after a son killed his father in Union County, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

It happened Wednesday at a home on Providence Hills Drive in Indian Trail. The wife of the victim called 911 around 4 p.m. and a bolo was issued for him and his car. He was arrested in South Carolina shortly after, according to deputies.

The cause of death is still unknown.

The incident appears to be isolated and there aren’t any other known threats to the community.

The sheriff’s office plans to release more information at a later time.

