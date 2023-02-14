1 in custody after large police presence reported in Dayton

One person is in custody after a large police presence was reported in Dayton Monday afternoon.

Around 7 p.m., multiple Dayton police cruisers were reported in the 4000 block of Hoover Avenue surrounding a car.

Photos from the scene show at least 10 cruisers in the area.

One person was taken into custody on multiple warrants, Montgomery County regional dispatch confirmed.

Dispatch notes indicate there was a language barrier between the suspect and the police.

Information about the charges the suspect is facing was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.