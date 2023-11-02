1 in custody after leading deputies on chase, hitting power pole in York County

A driver is in custody after leading deputies on a chase in York County Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

POLICE ACTIVITY: Deputies & fire crews are at Old Pickney Rd. at Chester Hwy. after a car crashed into a power pole & caught fire. The person in the car was taken into custody after leading Deputies on a chase. There may be increased #traffic delays in this area. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/ItXofrHm3h — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 2, 2023

Deputies said around 1:30 p.m. that they were on Old Pinckney Road at Chester Highway for the crash. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, deputies said a car had crashed into a power pole and caught fire.

Authorities said the driver had led deputies on a chase, but didn’t say why deputies were pursuing them.

The driver has been taken into custody, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office warned other drivers in the area that they might see delays.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

