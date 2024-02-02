1 in custody after knife attack injures student at Wingate University, spokesperson says

Wingate University went under a short lockdown after reports of a student who was attacked with a knife, a spokesperson said.

Wingate approves plan to fix railroad crossings

The student, who was cut on the hand, was able to run away after the attack that happened at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 12, the university spokesperson said.

The university sent out an alert saying students should lock their doors and windows.

It sent another alert 30 minutes later saying the lockdown was lifted and police had someone in custody.

The student’s injuries were minor.

The assailant, who was arrested, was not a student, the spokesperson said.

On Feb. 2, the suspect was identified as Nicklaus Jones. The Wingate Police Department said Jones entered a room brandishing a knife and assaulted someone inside with it.

Police say Jones is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and felony breaking and entering.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Community holds vigil for Wingate University student-athlete fatally struck by train