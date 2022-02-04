1 in custody after man reportedly stabbed in the neck in Dayton

Feb. 4—One person is in custody after a man was reportedly stabbed in the neck in Dayton early Friday morning.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Additional information about his condition was not available.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on a preliminary count of felonious assault, according to a Dayton police incident report. Formal charges have not been filed as of this time.

The stabbing was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Haller Avenue. The suspect was arrested in the 900 block around 3 a.m., according to jail booking records.

It is not clear what led to the stabbing. We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.