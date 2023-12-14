1 in custody after man stabbed in Trotwood
Dec. 14—A woman was taken into custody Thursday morning following a stabbing in Trotwood.
Around 1:31 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report that woman stabbed a man in the 3700 block of Runyon Avenue, according to dispatch.
Additional information on the man's injuries and condition was not available.
The woman was taken to jail, a dispatcher said.
We've reached out to Trotwood police for more details and will update this story as information is released.