1 in custody after man suffers minor injuries in fight

Dec. 14—A woman was taken into custody Thursday morning following a reported stabbing in Trotwood.

Around 1:31 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report that woman stabbed a man in the 3700 block of Runyon Avenue, according to dispatch.

A 911 caller said she was on the phone with her mother, who was fighting with her boyfriend, according to dispatch records. The caller's mother and boyfriend had reportedly been drinking.

While on the phone with her mother, the 911 caller said the boyfriend said he had been stabbed.

The man had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to Trotwood police.

The woman was taken to jail, a dispatcher said.