1 in custody after officer-involved shooting near Bell Road and Black Canyon Highway

A Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police said one person is in custody after a police-involved shooting Friday afternoon near North Black Canyon Highway and West Bell Road.

Phoenix officials did not state if there are any injured people.

A statement by Phoenix police spokesman, Sgt. Vincent Cole, said the area near North Black Canyon Highway is secure. No further information about the shooting, or what led up to it, was released.

At least 48 people have been shot at by Arizona police officers in 2022, according to data tracked and analyzed by The Republic. Phoenix police accounted for at least 14 of those shootings, the data showed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix