1 in custody after person suffers life-threatening injuries in Boston shooting

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Boston early Monday morning left a person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 48 Clifford Street in the city’s Roxbury section just before 4 a.m. found one victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The names of those involved in the shooting haven’t been released.

Video from the scene showed part of the neighborhood near a school bus roped off with yellow crime tape.

Police didn’t release any additional information

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

