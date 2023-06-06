1 in custody after police chase ends on I-70 in Preble County

A person is in custody after a police chase ended on Interstate 70 in Preble County early Tuesday morning.

>>Shooting reported after large fight in Dayton

The chase initially began in Clark County in the area of State Route 4 near Upper Valley Pike at around 1:09 a.m., according to initial scanner traffic.

The suspect’s vehicle eventually got on to I-70 and made his way into both Montgomery and Preble Counties.

Troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol used stop sticks to slow down the vehicle.

It stopped on WB I-70 at the six-mile marker just after 1:45 a.m. and troopers put the man in custody, OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7.

We are working to learn what initially started the chase and what charges the suspect is facing.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.