UPDATE: 1 in custody after shots fired in front of parole officer, lengthy chase ends in Trotwood

One person is in custody after they led authorities on a lengthy chase through Montgomery County Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon, a parole officer was doing a follow-up on Beerman Avenue when they saw a man allegedly get out of a car and shoot toward another man, according to Lt. Randy Beane with Dayton Police Department.

The parole officer alerted Dayton police about what was happening.

Police attempted to pull over the suspect’s car when he drove away from them starting a lengthy chase, according to Beane.

The suspect crashed out and was taken into custody around five miles from the scene at North Lutheran Church Road in Trotwood, Beane said.

Police said detectives are looking into why the suspect was shooting at the other man.

No one was hurt during the chase or from the shots fired.

We are working to learn the identity of the suspect taken into custody and what led up to the shots fired.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

