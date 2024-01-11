1 in custody after police, SWAT investigation in Miamisburg

One person is in custody after an investigation involving SWAT in Miamisburg Thursday morning.

Early on Thursday morning, police responded to an aggravated burglary that involved guns and a juvenile in the city. Information gathered there led police to a home in the 700 block of Cottage Ave.

“SWAT was called out to make sure everything was done safely,” Sgt. Jeff Muncy, Miamisburg Police Detective Sergeant, told News Center 7 at the scene.

Four people were brought out from the home, and one was taken into custody, according to Muncy.

The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more information.