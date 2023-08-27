1 in custody after reports of shooting at Orlando park

One person was taken into custody after reports of a shooting at a park near downtown Orlando Sunday morning.

Orlando police officers responded to the 1500 block of West Church Street just after 7 a.m. for a possible shooting.

According to the police department, a Park Ranger at Lake Lorna Doone Park called to report someone shooting in the park towards the lake.

Police say no injuries were reported, and the shooter never actually fired his gun at any people in the area.

However, responding officers made contact with a subject who was found to be in possession of a gun and placed them under arrest.

Police have not identified the suspect or specified the charges they may face.

No other details on the incident have been released.

