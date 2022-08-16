1 in custody, search continues for another after pursuit in Dayton

One person is in custody and crews are looking for another after a pursuit in Dayton Monday night.

Police began the pursuit around 9:45 p.m. Riverside Drive and Forest Park Drive after an officer spotted a car that was said to belong to the suspect of an armed robbery in Dayton, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

The suspects ran from their car after reaching a dead end in the 1400 block of Swinger Drive.

One suspect was taken into custody, but police continue to search for another, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

Law enforcement from Harrison Township, Trotwood, Dayton and Montgomery County all responded to the pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

