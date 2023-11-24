1 in custody after shots fired during road rage incident in Kettering

One person is facing charges after allegedly firing shots during a road rage incident in Kettering Thursday.

Kettering officers were called to the 2400 block of Woodman Drive for reports of shots fired, according to Kettering Police Department on social media.

Police learned a suspect had fired multiple shots at another vehicle.

No one was hurt.

The suspect was taken into custody on charges of discharging a firearm over a public roadway and aggravated menacing, according to police.

We are working to learn the identity of the suspect and what led up to the shots being fired.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.