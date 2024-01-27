1 in custody after stabbing in Dayton

1 person is in custody after a stabbing in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

After 12:30 p.m., Dayton police and medics were called to the 1200 block of Angier Drive on reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police located a male who had been stabbed in the arm, the supervisor said.

No one was transported to the hospital.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates the suspect attempted to run away, but police were able to place the suspect in custody.

