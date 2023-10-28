1 in custody after woman is fatally stabbed in domestic incident inside East Garfield Park home

CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed to death inside a home in East Garfield Park following a domestic-related incident Saturday morning.

Police say an argument between a 37-year-old woman and a man she knew turned physical.

The incident happened inside a home in the 2100 block of West Washington Boulevard at 4 a.m.

The victim as pronounced dead on scene and the male offender was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with cuts to his face and hands.

Police say the offender was arrested and charges are pending.