1 in custody after woman reportedly shot in Springfield

One person was arrested and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Around 6 p.m. Springfield officers and medics were called to the 1600 block of South Limestone Street for reports of a shooting, according to Springfield police dispatch.

Police arrested a suspect in the alley behind the address, according to dispatch.

The suspect allegedly had two guns on him, police said.

Careflight was originally requested to respond to the scene but was later canceled.

A woman was taken to a nearby hospital by medics.

She was allegedly shot by the suspect while in a car and ran into the address on South Limestone Street where she asked for help.

We are working to learn more and will update as more information is available.



