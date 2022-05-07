1 customer dead, 1 teen employee wounded as bullets fly at Chili’s in North Carolina

A customer was fatally shot and an employee wounded in a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount on Friday night, police said.

The woman who was shot, 38-year-old Natasha Berry, died at UNC Nash Healthcare, according to a Rocky Mount Police Department news release.

The worker who was shot, a 15-year-old boy, was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Nytica Battle at her home and charged her with first-degree murder, attempted murder and going armed to the terror of the public. She was in the Nash County jail without bail on Saturday.

Battle ran from the restaurant after the shooting, police said.

The women knew each other and began fighting at the bar, according to police, who said diners ran into the restaurant’s kitchen to hide after hearing gunshots.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 252-972-1411, or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Rocky Mount lies along the Tar River east of Interstate 95 in Edgecombe and Nash counties, nearly 60 miles northeast of Raleigh and 225 miles from Charlotte.