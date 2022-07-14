1 cut with knife, 1 hit in head with air hose in central Fort Worth fight, police say

A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after Fort Worth police say he tried to stab another man during an argument.

Manuel Gonzales faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said around 11:15 p.m. they were dispatched to the intersection of Hemphill Street and West Richmond Avenue after receiving a call that there was a fight and that one person might have a weapon.

At the scene, responding officers found a man who was suffering from a cut to the hand. The man told police that he and Gonzales were in an argument that turned physical and that Gonzales pulled out a knife and cut him.

“The victim attempted to distance himself from the suspect and relocated across the street to a nearby car dealership, but the suspect followed and attempted to assault the victim again,” a news release from the police department said. “The victim was able to defend himself by striking the suspect in the head with an air hose with an attached air chuck.”

Gonzales reportedly fled the scene but was found by officers and taken into custody without incident.

Both Gonzalez and the victim were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.