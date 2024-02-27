1 Cuyahoga County crime spree suspect found after reward announced; 1 still on loose
The Cuyahoga County prosecutor held a press conference Monday to ask for the public’s help in locating two men who were involved in a November crime spree.
North Carolina needed all of Davis' points as Miami mounted a late rally that threatened to spoil his historic night.
The Federal Aviation Administration has concluded its review of SpaceX’s investigation of the second Starship launch in November, with the regulator saying Monday that it accepted the “root causes and 17 corrective actions” identified by the company. While this means the investigation is now closed, SpaceX must implement all the corrective actions and apply for a modified launch license before it can fly Starship again. “The FAA is evaluating SpaceX’s license modification request and expects SpaceX to submit additional required information before a final determination can be made,” the regulator said in a statement Monday.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump ask Judge Scott McAffee to allow cell phone records to be used in his decision of whether to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the Georgia election interference case.
Clark aired his contract grievances and reportedly has a new deal.
An interview on the podcast "Social Proof" opened up a conversation about what the "bare minimum" is for a healthy relationship.
Renault Scenic won Car of the Year — aka European Car of the Year, except that the car doesn’t have to be European to win, only sold there. Which is how a car from China's BYD was in the running.
After sorting through dozens of options, here are our picks for the best Chase credit cards.
Stocks are stacking up gains again after Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
Breanna Stewart and the Liberty structured her contract to improve the super-team's bench.
Here's a closer look at the five filing statuses and how they affect your tax liability.
For a limited time, you can earn Southwest's Companion Pass with three Southwest Airlines credit cards.
BYD sold more than 3 million electric cars globally in 2023, beating out rival Tesla.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
Borrowers can now save for retirement under SECURE 2.0 by counting student loan payments toward their company's retirement plan match.
Three electric vehicles — none produced by an American manufacturer — will compete for the title of 2024 World Car of the Year. Ford did manage to show up in a secondary category.