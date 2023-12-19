1 day after Texas governor signs controversial law, SB4, ACLU files legal challenge

Texas civil rights organizations and El Paso County on Tuesday sued the Texas Department of Public Safety, challenging a new law that empowers state and local law enforcement to detain and deport migrants entering or living in the U.S. illegally.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin on behalf of El Paso County and two immigrant advocacy organizations, El Paso's Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and Austin-based American Gateways.

In the complaint, the ACLU calls Texas Senate Bill 4 "patently illegal," and says it violates "the federal government’s exclusive immigration powers and the sensitive foreign policy implications of these powers."

The Texas law takes "control over immigration from the federal government" and deprives immigrants of their rights under federal law, according to the complaint. The complaint asks the court to prevent enforcement of S.B. 4 before the law takes effect on March 5.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn't immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on Tuesday.

Abbott on Monday signed Senate Bill 4 into law in Brownsville, Texas. He said it and two other laws dealing with border security will "better protect Texas and America."

"President (Joe) Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself," Abbott said in a statement on Monday. "These laws will help stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas, add additional funding to build more border wall and crackdown on human smuggling.”

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SB4 legal challenge: El Paso County sues Texas over immigration law