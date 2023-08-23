1 dead, 1 arrested after Oroville shooting. Deputies say fight broke out during theft attempt

A person was killed, and a man was arrested following a homicide Tuesday in Oroville that allegedly started during an argument during a generator theft, authorities said.

Deputies with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darren Moran, 54, of Oroville after responding to a report of a shooting on the 6300 block of Custer Lane. Upon arrival, officials located a deceased individual, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement said an investigation determined four individuals allegedly drove to a residence on Custer Lane and tried to take a generator. A fight reportedly broke out between two of the four individuals while they were attempting to steal it, deputies said.

During the encounter, the 54-year-old man allegedly shot the individual with whom he was arguing, authorities said.

After the shooting, the other two individuals present allegedly fled to a location near Wyandotte Avenue and Lower Wyandotte Road, roughly 4 miles away from the scene, deputies said. They were interviewed about the incident and arrested for misdemeanors unrelated to the shooting, deputies said.

Authorities said they later arrested Moran in connection with a homicide charge.

The Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information regarding the current investigation can call its Felony Investigations Unit at 530-538-7671.