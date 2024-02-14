1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting at Kansas City apartment complex, according to police

One man was killed and another was arrested in a shooting that unfolded in a Kansas City apartment complex parking lot late Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police officers were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the 6400 block of The Paseo Boulevard for a reported shooting, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman.

Arriving officers located the gunshot victim, described as an adult male, unresponsive and suffering from wounds outside one of the apartment buildings, Gonzalez said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The shooting suspect was taken into police custody, Gonzalez added, and was on a 24-hour investigative hold Tuesday evening. He surrendered to officers after leaving an apartment in the complex.

Early findings of the police investigation indicated the suspect and shooting victim knew each other, Gonzalez said. It appeared there was some type of argument that led to the shooting.

Gonzalez noted the fatal shooting took place on the eve of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade, saying the death has left a devastated family in mourning.

“This is supposed to be a time in our city that we’re celebrating something positive, something very exciting, something really big for our city,” Gonzalez said. “And we are unfortunately ending this evening and going into tomorrow with gun violence and the loss of somebody that we care about.”

Detectives were still learning specific details as to how the suspect and shooting victim were acquainted, Gonzalez said. She said the man who died was believed to be in his 20s.

The identity of the homicide victim was being withheld by police until family notifications could be completed.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 10th homicide of 2024, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2023, the city saw the deadliest year in its history, recording 184 homicides, including three fatal police shootings.