1 dead, 1 arrested after suspicious fire near Cass Lake

Sep. 1—BELTRAMI COUNTY — A Bena woman has been arrested in connection with a fire that left one dead on Tuesday evening near Cass Lake.

According to a release from Beltrami County Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton, at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Beltrami County Dispatch Center received several 911 calls regarding a camping trailer fire in the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive SE near Cass Lake, approximately 15 miles southeast of Bemidji.

Law enforcement and first responders were dispatched to the scene and it was reported the structure was occupied and fully engulfed in flames, the release said.

Members of the Cass Lake Fire Department extinguished the fire and discovered human remains inside the camper. Through the investigation, deputies learned that a woman had ignited the fire and fled the scene, the release said.

The death is considered suspicious in nature and 34-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer, of Bena, was arrested in Brooklyn Center on Wednesday in connection to the fire and is being held pending criminal charges.

The body from the camper was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Brooklyn Center Police Department, Cass Lake Fire Department and the Leech Lake Ambulance Service.