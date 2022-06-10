1 dead, 1 arrested after vehicle pursuit with homicide, carjacking suspects

Jun. 9—A male suspect wanted in connection to a four-county crime spree that included a carjacking, robbery and homicide was found dead Wednesday and a second male juvenile suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit with police near Highway 46 in Kern County.

The incident began at about 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 46 and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles, where San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies saw the suspect vehicle, described as a blue 2011 BMW, according to officials.

Story continues

San Luis Obispo County sheriff's officials said deputies received information regarding two suspects out of Santa Barbara County involved in several crimes, including a homicide on Sunday, an armed robbery and a carjacking. Identities of both suspects have yet to be released.

The vehicle was initially reported stolen Tuesday in Anaheim and entered into a statewide database after two suspects, including one person described as a Black male, carjacked a victim in the 2300 block of South Lewis Street at 2:26 p.m., according to police officials.

In addition, Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick said one of the suspects is connected to an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday at a Buellton liquor store located in the 400 block of Avenue of the Flags.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, which was spotted at about 5:30 p.m. traveling east on Highway 46, near Mill Road in Paso Robles, where a California Highway Patrol helicopter was called to assist with tracking the vehicle.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and a high-speed pursuit ensued eastbound from San Luis Obispo County to Kern County, according to sheriff's officials.

Kern County sheriff's officials pursued the vehicle until it reached a location near Kecks Road, where the two occupants abandoned the vehicle and ran into an orchard. Several additional police personnel responded to the scene, including a Kern County sheriff's K-9, air unit and SWAT team.

A perimeter was established around the orchard and a homeowner reported that he was missing an ATV. A witness reported to deputies that two males were seen running northbound from Highway 46, east of the orchard, and had possibly left behind an ATV, which was located by K-9 handlers in the area a short time later, according to officials.

Later, officials said two males were seen running northbound away from Highway 46 and the ATV as they attempted to hide in a canal. The juvenile suspect was located and arrested without incident, while the second suspect was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Kern County officials, who added that a gun was located nearby.

A homicide investigation was initiated and it's unknown how the male suspect was shot, although no officers fired their guns during the incident, according to Kern County officials.

The suspect who was detained was booked into Kern County Juvenile Hall on an outstanding warrant, while the second suspect's identity will be released by the coroner's office in Kern County, officials said.

Kern County police officials are working with all of the agencies involved, including the Lompoc and Anaheim police departments, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county sheriff's offices, Santa Barbara County Juvenile Probation and the California Highway Patrol.