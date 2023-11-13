1 dead, 1 arrested after vehicle hits woman in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 41-year-old was killed after she was hit by a vehicle in Tulare, according to the city’s police department. A 46-year-old who was driving was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run.

Officers say they were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision in the 100 block of W Inyo in the City of Tulare on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police officers say they performed lifesaving measures on the pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 41-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, where she did not survive her injuries according to police.

After the crash, officers say the driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene – and then returned a short time later. The driver was identified as Felix Octavio Brambila Gonzalez, 46 years old, of Tulare. Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

Felix Octavio Brambila was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, according to police. The investigation into the crash collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Dave Hastings of the Tulare Police Department’s Traffic Division at (559) 684-4296.

