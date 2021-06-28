1 dead, 1 arrested after Virginia altercation

Jun. 28—One man was killed and another was arrested after a "physical altercation" early Saturday in Virginia, authorities said.

The Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident near 443 Pine Mill Court just after 12:45 a.m. Saturday. The reporting party had requested medical personnel "as one of the individuals involved was unresponsive," Virginia police reported Monday.

Police said they attempted a number of lifesaving measures on the 41-year-old, who was "directly involved in the physical altercation," but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Essentia Health-Virginia.

A suspect, James Marice Edwards, had left the scene but was arrested without incident a few blocks away. The 31-year-old is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a preliminary charge of second-degree manslaughter.

Police did not release any further details on the circumstances that led up to the alternation or the nature of the injuries suffered by the victim, whose identity was being withheld. An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Virginia Police Department at 218-748-7510.