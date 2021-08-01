1 dead, 1 arrested in West Columbia shooting, police say

One person is dead and another has been arrested after a fatal shooting Saturday in West Columbia.

West Columbia police responded to reports of a shooting on the 800 bloock of Osage Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday, the police department said in a press release. The location is a block north of Sunset Boulevard near Brookland Baptist Church.

Police say they found one person dead at the scene. An unnamed juvenile was taken into custody on a weapons charge. Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose a threat to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.