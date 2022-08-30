1 dead, 1 booked for 2nd degree murder after shooting northeast of Olympia Monday night

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after a man died in a shooting northeast of Olympia Monday night.

That’s according to Thurston County Jail information and the Sheriff’s Office, which reported that deputies were dispatched about 10:30 p.m to the 4400 block of Libby Road Northeast after a report of a disturbance with shots fired.

Deputies arrived to find the man who died in the shooting, plus two others who were detained, according to Sheriff’s information posted on social media.

One man was ultimately booked into jail, according to the jail log.

“There is no active threat to the public as it relates to this investigation,” Sheriff’s Office officials said in their social media post.