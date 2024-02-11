1 dead, 1 charged following head-on crash in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is being charged in connection with a head-on collision in Rutherford County Wednesday that resulted in a woman’s death, authorities said.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound in the northbound lane on Lebanon Pike (Highway 231) near Old Lebanon Pike while trying to “pass/overtake” another vehicle on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

A 2021 Toyota Corolla was heading northbound in the correct lane, so the Chevrolet reportedly hit the Toyota head-on. The Chevrolet overturned and came to rest on its top in the southbound lane while the Toyota stopped off the east side of the road, officials said.

THP said the driver of the Toyota — 51-year-old Maria Valadez of Tennessee — was wearing a seatbelt, but she was killed in the crash.

Meanwhile, authorities identified the driver of the Chevrolet as 51-year-old Miguel Medina Isaac of Tennessee, adding that it remains unknown whether he was wearing a seatbelt, but he was still injured in the collision. There is no word on the nature of those injuries or his current condition.

According to THP, Isaac is being charged with vehicular homicide following Wednesday’s incident.

No additional details have been released about the crash.

