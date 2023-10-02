One person has been arrested, charged with murder, after Amarillo police found a deceased man with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday at a residence in the 4400 block of Parker St.

According to an APD news release, at around 6 a.m. Oct. 1, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Parker Street on reports of a man being shot in a residence.

Upon arrival, officers found 27-year-old Orlando Garces Jr. deceased in the residence, believed to be due to multiple gunshot wounds.

On the scene was 25-year-old, Daniel Mireles Jr. who APD took into custody. Mireles was then booked into Randall County Jail, charged with murder.

This incident is still being investigated by the Amarillo Homicide Unit. Individuals with information on this crime are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, go online to www.amapolice.org or download the P3 tips app and make a tip. All tips are anonymous. To stay up to date with APD new releases follow them on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 1 dead, 1 charged with murder after reported shooting at Amarillo home