Breaking news

One person died in a shooting in East Salem Thursday night and her boyfriend is being held on charges including murder, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, a person called 911 at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday and reported they had shot someone at a home on Elma Avenue in unincorporated East Salem.

Deputies attempted to save the victim’s life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Gloria Rivas-Castillo of Salem by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex on charges including murder, menacing, unlawful use of a firearm and outstanding warrants on previous domestic violence crimes.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: 1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Thursday shooting in East Salem