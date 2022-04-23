One person is dead and another in jail, charged with murder, after what police was a deadly shooting stemming from a domestic dispute early Saturday in south-central Lubbock.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting that was reported at 2:06 a.m. in the 1900 block of 74th Street, according to LPD Cpl. Tony Leal.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 1900 block of 74th Street and located 49-year-old Tim Lara with gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid to Lara until he was taken to University Medical Center by EMS, where he was later pronounced dead.

Through the initial investigation, it appears Lara and 24-year-old Fabian Canales were in a domestic dispute, which resulted in Lara being shot. Canales fled the area prior to officer’s arrival, according to police.

Patrol officers located Canales a short time later. METRO investigators obtained an arrest warrant for the charge of Murder for Canales. Canales was placed under arrest and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Facility and is being held on $350,000 bond.

Investigators believe there was no continued threat to the public.

Other factors that led to the shooting were not immediately clear as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 1 dead, 1 charged with murder after south Lubbock shooting