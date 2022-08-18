One male is dead and another is critically hurt in an early morning shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded to a report of two people shot in a residence in the 100 block of Glenridge Place at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

Police found two males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

Both were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead, according to the lieutenant.

No arrests have been made while homicide detectives investigate.

It’s not clear yet what led up to the shooting, he said.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 1 dead, 1 critical in Avondale shooting