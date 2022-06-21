1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Gulfport shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting, Gulfport police said.

GPD responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 39th Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene, while the woman was transported to a local area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

Gulfport police are still working on leads and no one is in custody yet, said Sgt. Jason Ducre.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.