1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE - One man is dead and another is in critical condition Jan. 30 after what Asheville police say was a double shooting.

Carle Lee Ellington Jr., 24, died at Mission Hospital after being shot multiple times early Jan. 30, according to a news release from Asheville Police Department.

Staekwon Tyjai Taylor, 23, also had multiple gunshot wounds, police say, and was in critical condition at Mission Hospital.

Police responded to a report of gunshot wounds at 3:38 a.m. Jan. 30 at the 100 block of Spruce Hill Lane in East Asheville, where they found Ellington and Taylor, who were transported to Mission Hospital, according to the release.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting can provide it anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or via the TIP2APD smartphone app. People also can call APD at 828-252-1110.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: One man dead, one in critical condition after Asheville shooting