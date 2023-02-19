1 dead, 1 in critical condition after DeKalb County police find shooting victims lying in street
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition Sunday.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News at 4:32 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Pinewood Drive in Decatur.
When officers arrived, they found two men lying in the street with gunshot wounds.
Police confirmed one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.
The identities of the men have not been released.
It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
