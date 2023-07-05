1 dead, 1 critically hurt by gunfire in north Charlotte townhome community, CMPD says

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after gunfire erupted in the middle of the night at a north Charlotte townhome community, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the victims have not been released.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, CMPD said in a news release. The site is home to the Birch Townhomes, near the intersection of Interstate 85 and Brookshire Boulevard.

“Officers located two male victims, both with an apparent gunshot wound,” CMPD said.

“Medic responded to the scene and transported one of the victims to Atrium Health Main where he was listed in critical condition. The other male victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.”

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, officials said. Investigators have not said if there is a suspect.

