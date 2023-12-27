1 dead, 1 critically hurt by shots fired among homes in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

One person was killed and a second was critically wounded when gunshots were fired at 2:30 a.m. in a southwest Charlotte residential neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the two victims have not been released and police have not said if there is a suspect.

Detectives also discovered a home in the 16200 block of Long Talon Way was hit by gunfire, CMPD said in a news release. None of the people in the home were hit, officials said.

Police responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, after a caller reported hearing shots.

“Officers discovered two victims with apparent gunshot wounds,” CMPD said.

“One victim was pronounced deceased on scene by MEDIC. Another victim was transported by MEDIC to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Long Talon Way is in a Falcon Ridge development of single-family homes off Steele Creek Road. The neighborhood is near the South Carolina state line.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact a detective with CMPD’s Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS. Tips can also be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

