1 dead, 1 critically hurt by shots in Charlotte’s Park Crossing community, CMPD says

One person was killed and a second was critically wounded by gunfire in south Charlotte’s Park Crossing community, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Identities of the victims have not been released.

The initial 911 call came around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in the 10500 block of Park Crossing Drive, near the intersection of Park and Johnston roads. The caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male with apparent gunshot wounds. This subject was transported by MEDIC to Atrium-Main (hospital) with life-threatening injuries,” CMPD said in a news release.

“Shortly after, a female subject arrived at Atrium-Pineville (hospital) with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.”

Details of a suspect and motive have not been released.

Investigators believe the two victims were in a vehicle when another car pulled up and someone began firing shots, the Observer’s news partner WSOC reports. Witnesses heard “between five and six shots,” the station said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

