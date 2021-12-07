1 dead, 1 critically hurt in crime spree that included car chase and crash, CMPD says

One man is dead and a second has life-threatening injuries after a series of incidents that included shootings, a car chase and a crash, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the man who died has not been released.

Investigators say the body was found at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, after police were called to an assault with a deadly weapon in the 8600 block of Swank Place in north Charlotte. The street is inside and apartment community just west of the intersection of Interstate 77 and Interstate 485.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” CMPD said in a news release.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the 8600 block of Swank Place in the North Division.

“As officers were arriving ... another vehicle that was involved was observed leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit, subsequently the vehicle crashed into a utility pole.”

Two people from the vehicle were taken into custody “without further incident,” including one who had “several gunshot wounds,” police said.

“Medic responded and transported both individuals to Atrium Main with one person having life-threatening injuries,” officials said.

The identities of the two people have not been released and investigators have not said how they may be connected to the initial shooting.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” officials said.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.”