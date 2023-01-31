1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting in Ellwood City

A woman is dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Ellwood City, the mayor confirmed.

According to the mayor, the shooting took place on First Street at 5:18 p.m. Monday.

#BREAKING: State Police and Ellwood City police are investigating a shooting on First St in Ellwood City. The Mayor confirms two people were shot and a woman was killed. The second person is in critical condition. He says police have one person in custody. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/De5i4aJPHB — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) January 31, 2023

One person is in custody in connection to the shooting.

The mayor tells 11 News this is the first homicide of the year in Ellwood City.

Sources said it’s believed the shooter knew the victims.

This is a developing story, and Channel 11 has a crew working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Priscilla Presley contests Lisa Marie Presley’s will, says signature is ‘invalid’ UPMC hospital fire likely caused by patient trying to light cigarette while on oxygen, says rep Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dead at 64 VIDEO: Man accused of shooting, killing Butler County native takes the stand to testify DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts