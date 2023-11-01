1 dead, 1 critically injured in Homestead shooting

One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Homestead.

Eric Stephens, 38, of McKees Rocks, has been identified by officials as the man killed.

The shooting happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 300 block of E. 12th Avenue, where first responders found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men, later identified as Stephens, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating. Channel 11 saw investigators taking pictures in front of a house, near the intersection of E. 12th Avenue and Ann Street.

We were there as a tow truck took away a silver car around 4:30 a.m. County police have not yet said if they have identified a suspect or made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘He made an impact’: Loved ones remembering 18-year-old killed in Avalon crash Car dealership, sub shop robbed within minutes of each other in Bloomfield Woman hurt in Northview Heights shooting VIDEO: Like father, like son: Joey Porter Jr. & Sr. sit down with Channel 11 for exclusive interview DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts