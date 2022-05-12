1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Titusville neighborhood

A person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in a Titusville neighborhood.

The shooting happened at a home on Lakeview Hills Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said two people were shot. One person died and the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t say if they are looking for a shooter.

Channel 9 saw a large police and deputy presence at the home.

