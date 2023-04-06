1 dead, 1 critically injured in downtown Dallas shooting, police say

A 17-year-old was killed and another man wounded Wednesday evening in a downtown Dallas shooting, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ross Avenue around 5:40 p.m. regarding a shooting call. Officers from DART arrived at the scene first and found two gunshot wound victims.

A 17-year-old, identified by police as Omarian Jamal Frazier, died at the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Both victims were shot by an unknown suspect, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.