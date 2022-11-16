1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Anthem

When police arrived on the scene, they located a man and a woman who had both sustained gunshot wounds.

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning in Anthem that left a male suspect dead and a female victim critically injured.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 16, officers were dispatched to a reported shooting near West Anthem Way and Interstate 17, Phoenix police said. When police arrived on the scene, they located a man and a woman who had both sustained gunshot wounds.

Witnesses in the area told police that the man had shot the woman while she was in a car and walked away before shooting himself, according to Phoenix police.

Authorities said the female victim was provided medical aid and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Phoenix Fire Department personnel pronounced the male suspect dead on the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The Phoenix Police Department said that detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting and are looking into the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

