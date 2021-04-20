1 dead, 1 in custody after early-morning shooting in Dayton

Apr. 20—One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting reported shortly after midnight in Dayton.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, emergency crews were called to a house in the 700 block of Gondert Avenue at 12:20 a.m.

Crews found a man dead.

Dispatchers did not release the name of the person in custody. Dillon Engle, 26, was arrested in the 700 block of Gondert Avenue on a preliminary murder charge, according to jail booking records. He has not been formally charged at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

This is at least the second deadly shooting in Dayton this week. On Sunday, two teenage boys were shot near Westwood Elementary School on North Upland Avenue.

Kamareon O'Berry, 16, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital.

The other boy, a 17-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

Dayton police are continuing to investigate the shooting and O'Berry's death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).