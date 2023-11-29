1 dead, 1 in custody in fatal Kansas City shooting Tuesday afternoon: Police

A man was killed and a person of interest was taken into custody after a shooting Tuesday in Kansas City’s Little Blue Valley neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the 4900 block of Heritage Avenue where a man was found in a yard with apparent gunshot wounds, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a department spokesman. He was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived at the scene.

Police said the gunshot victim was an adult male. The person of interest was not identified.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene Tuesday evening as the circumstances that led up to the shooting remained unknown, Carlisle said. Police continued to search for witnesses and evidence.

The killing Tuesday afternoon marked Kansas City’s 175th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. The city is experiencing its second-deadliest year on record and outpacing the number of homicides seen in 2022, when 171 people were killed.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.